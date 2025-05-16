Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' locks Eid 2026 release
What's the story
The much-anticipated fourth installment of the popular Hindi comedy franchise, Dhamaal 4, will hit theaters on Eid 2026.
The makers announced the same on Friday.
Directed by Indra Kumar, the film's ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi. New cast members include Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.
Get ready to laugh till it hurts! #Dhamaal4 storms theatres on Eid 2026, don’t miss the madness!@ajaydevgn@Riteishd@ArshadWarsi@jaavedjaaferi@iamsanjeeda@ravikishann@imsanjaimishra#AnjaliAnand@Upendralimaye#BhushanKumar#KrishanKumar@ADFFilms@Indra_kumar_9… pic.twitter.com/TrITP5gvwC— T-Series (@TSeries) May 16, 2025
'Dhamaal 4' is currently filming in Mumbai
The much-anticipated film, said to be a mix of "comedy, drama, action, and chaos," is now being shot in Mumbai. This comes after the first shooting schedule of the movie was completed in Malshej Ghat, Maharashtra.
The Dhamaal franchise started in 2007 with a film about friends on a treasure hunt, inspired by Stanley Kramer's 1963 classic It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.
Production companies behind 'Dhamaal 4'
The production of Dhamaal 4 is a joint venture of Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.
Interestingly, Kumar has directed all four films of the franchise.
With the previous films being major hits, fans have high hopes for the upcoming Dhamaal 4.
Known for its signature mix of comedy and adventure, the franchise has earned a special place in the hearts of Bollywood audiences.