What's the story

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has hiked its User Development Fee (UDF) from May 16.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) approved the hike, which will be applicable on tickets issued after May 16 till March 31, 2029.

With this change, passengers flying out of Mumbai will now have to shell out more for their air travel.