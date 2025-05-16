Flying to or from Mumbai? This new charge affects you
What's the story
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has hiked its User Development Fee (UDF) from May 16.
The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) approved the hike, which will be applicable on tickets issued after May 16 till March 31, 2029.
With this change, passengers flying out of Mumbai will now have to shell out more for their air travel.
Fee changes
Revised UDF rates for domestic and international travelers
The revised fee structure adds ₹175 as UDF for Mumbai-departing domestic passengers and ₹75 for those arriving.
For international economy class passengers, the departure fee has skyrocketed from ₹187 to ₹615, with an extra ₹260 for arrival.
Business class international passengers will now shell out ₹695 as a departure charge and ₹304 as an arrival fee.
Infrastructure development
CSMIA's UDF policy aligns with long-term expansion plan
The revised UDF policy is part of a larger push for infrastructure development at Mumbai airport during the Fourth Control Period (2025-2029).
The airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), had initially proposed a higher UDF of ₹325 for domestic and ₹650 for international flyers. However, AERA approved a lower rate after careful consideration.
MIAL is operated by Adani Airport Holdings.
Cost mitigation
MIAL proposes reduction in landing and parking charges
In a bid to offset the increased cost for passengers, MIAL has proposed a 35% cut in airline landing and parking charges.
This move could potentially enable airlines to absorb the added UDF without a significant increase in fares.
However, the effect on ticket prices will ultimately depend on the pricing strategies of individual airlines.