UAE to build world's largest AI campus outside US
What's the story
The US and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to have the latter build the largest artificial intelligence (AI) campus outside of America.
The deal, one of many related to AI, was signed during Donald Trump's recent Middle East visit.
However, it has raised concerns due to potential restrictions under the previous Biden administration, over fears that China could gain access to this technology.
Chip access
UAE to gain access to advanced AI chips
The deal gives the UAE enhanced access to cutting-edge AI chips.
Although the exact chips to be used in the data centers are not known, sources told Reuters that from 2025, UAE could import 500,000 of NVIDIA's most advanced AI chips every year.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was spotted discussing the deal with Trump and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
AI investment
UAE's efforts to become a global AI player
The UAE has been pouring billions of dollars to position itself as a global player in the AI space.
However, its close relationship with China had previously restricted access to US chips under former President Joe Biden's administration.
The Trump administration now shows confidence in handling these chips safely, partly by requiring that data centers be operated by US companies.
Agreement details
AI agreement includes historic commitments by UAE
The AI agreement also includes the UAE's commitment to invest in, build, or finance US data centers at least as big and powerful as those in the UAE, the White House said.
The agreement also includes historic commitments by the UAE to further align their national security regulations with the US, including strong protections to prevent diversion of US-origin technology.
Campus construction
AI campus in Abu Dhabi to be built by G42
The centerpiece of the deal is around 25.9 square kilometers of AI campus in Abu Dhabi with a power capacity of 5GW for AI data centers, the US Commerce Department said.
The campus will be built by G42, an Abu Dhabi state-backed firm. It will start with a 1GW AI data center and eventually expand.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that "American companies will operate the data centers and offer American-managed cloud services throughout the region."
Information
Qualcomm and Amazon Web Services involved in AI project
US factsheets also noted that chip giant Qualcomm is working on an AI-related engineering center. Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services, tech giant Amazon's cloud unit, will partner with local players on cybersecurity and promoting cloud adoption.