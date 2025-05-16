India's unemployment rate touches 5.1% in April
What's the story
India's unemployment rate reached 5.1% in April, a recent report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) revealed.
The data was collected through the first-ever monthly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), aimed at providing real-time insights into joblessness among those eligible for employment.
Earlier, the survey was conducted on a quarterly and annual basis.
Gender disparity
Male unemployment slightly higher than female
The PLFS data showed that the unemployment rate across all ages stood at 5.1% in April.
Men saw a slightly higher joblessness rate of 5.2% as compared to women at 5%.
Among those aged between 15-29 years, the national joblessness rate was at 13.8%, with urban areas witnessing a higher number of 17.2% as compared to rural areas at 12.3%.
Youth employment
Youth unemployment rates reveal gender and urban-rural disparities
The unemployment rate among youth aged 15-29 differed by gender and location.
For women in this age group, the national joblessness rate stood at 14.4%, with urban areas at a staggering 23.7% and rural areas at a lower 10.7%.
Men in the same age group had an overall joblessness rate of 13.6%, with cities recording a higher figure of 15% as compared to villages at 13%.
Participation rates
Take a look at the labor force participation rates
The data also showed that the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for those aged 15 and above stood at 55.6% in April 2025.
Rural areas saw a higher participation rate of 58% as opposed to 50.7% in urban areas.
Among males aged 15 years and above, the LFPR was an impressive 79% in rural areas and a substantial 75.3% in urban regions.
Female participation
Female labor force participation rates show significant urban-rural divide
The LFPR for females aged 15 years and above in rural areas was recorded at 38.2% in April 2025.
The Worker Population Ratio (WPR), the proportion of employed persons among the total population, was 55.4% in rural areas and 47.4% in urban areas for those aged 15 years and above.
The overall national WPR was recorded at a lower figure of just 52.8%.