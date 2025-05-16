Swiggy launches Students Rewards Program: Check deals and discounts
What's the story
Swiggy, a leading food delivery service in India, has launched a nationwide Students Rewards Program.
The move comes as part of the company's effort to offer college students app-based discounts and offers.
The program is already available on some 2,000 college campuses in over 200 cities across India. Swiggy hopes to expand the initiative to over 4,500 institutions by July 2025.
Information
Discounts and deals for students
The Students Rewards Program provides a flat ₹200 discount on large orders. It also offers curated deals with menu items starting from ₹49. Students dining out can also avail a 20% discount on bills over ₹799 via the Dineout platform, which Swiggy acquired in 2022.
Student perks
Eligibility and benefits
The Students Rewards Program is open for students aged between 18 and 25 years. To avail the benefits, they will have to verify their college email address via the Swiggy app.
Once registered, students will be able to enjoy discounted rates on Swiggy's subscription services, Swiggy One and One Lite. They also get price cuts on food delivery orders as well as restaurant dining.
Information
Program's reach and accessibility
The Students Rewards Program serves students from a diverse set of cities and colleges in India. This includes big names like IIT Bombay, BITS Pilani (Goa), and Kalinga Institute of Technology in Bhubaneswar. It even covers smaller regional campuses in Patiala, Rajkot, Sonipat, and Dehradun.