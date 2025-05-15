Centre cancels security clearance of Turkish firm Celebi Aviation
What's the story
The Indian government has canceled the security clearance of Turkish ground handling company, Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd.
The Directorate General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (DG, BCAS) took the decision "in the interest of national security."
The firm handles almost 70% of ground operations at Mumbai airport, including passenger services, load control, flight operations, cargo and postal services, and even warehouses and bridge operations.
Order
Revocation order details
The government order said, "The security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no. 15/99/2022-Delhi-BCAS/E-219110 dated 21.11.2022."
It added, "In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security."
Diplomatic strains
Tensions rise over Turkey's support for Pakistan
The revocation comes amid increasing India-Turkey tensions over Ankara's open support for Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor.'
Turkey not only gave Pakistan military drones but also operatives in its most recent conflict with India, India Today reported.
Following the operation, the hashtag #BoycottTurkey trended in India, which had launched 'Operation Dost' to help Turkey following the devastating 2023 earthquake.
Many Indians also canceled trips to Turkey and called for a boycott of Turkish products.
Support
We will continue to stand by Pakistan
Even amid the massive backlash, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued showing support for Pakistan, saying, "As in the past, we will continue to stand by you in good times and bad in the future."
"The Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood, which is granted to very few nations in the world, is one of the finest examples of true friendship. As Turkey, we attach great importance to Pakistan's peace, tranquility, and stability," said Erdogan.
Firm
Truly an Indian business: Celebi
Caught in the controversy, Celebi earlier said it has no political affiliation or alignment.
"All our investments were made through Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearances as per FDI norms and none of the board directors are Turkish nationals as is being alleged," Tauseef Khan, the CEO of its ground handling operations in India, said in a letter to Mumbai International Airport Ltd.