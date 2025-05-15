What's the story

The Indian government has canceled the security clearance of Turkish ground handling company, Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd.

The Directorate General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (DG, BCAS) took the decision "in the interest of national security."

The firm handles almost 70% of ground operations at Mumbai airport, including passenger services, load control, flight operations, cargo and postal services, and even warehouses and bridge operations.