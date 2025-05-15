What's the story

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, commenting on the ongoing trade talks with the United States, said any deal has to be mutually beneficial.

"These are complicated negotiations. Nothing is decided till everything is. Any trade deal has to be mutually beneficial; it has to work for both countries," he said.

This comes after US President Donald Trump said that India has offered a trade deal that would see "basically zero tariffs" on a broad range of American goods.