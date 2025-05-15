'Nothing...decided': Jaishankar after Trump claims India offered '0-tariff' deal
What's the story
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, commenting on the ongoing trade talks with the United States, said any deal has to be mutually beneficial.
"These are complicated negotiations. Nothing is decided till everything is. Any trade deal has to be mutually beneficial; it has to work for both countries," he said.
This comes after US President Donald Trump said that India has offered a trade deal that would see "basically zero tariffs" on a broad range of American goods.
Op Sindoor
Jaishankar discusses Operation Sindoor
He also reacted to the success of 'Operation Sindoor,' saying that even before the operation, India had sent a message to Pakistan saying it was striking terrorist infrastructure and not military.
The military had the option to stand out and not interfere, but "they chose not to take that good advice," he said.
He added that once Pakistan got badly hit, it was clear who wanted the cessation of firing.
Terrorism focus
Jaishankar highlights Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism
He reiterated PM Narendra Modi's assertion that talks with Pakistan will be only on terror.
"Our relations and dealings with Pakistan will be strictly bilateral. That is a national consensus for years, and there is absolutely no change in that. Pakistan has a list of terrorists that needs to be handed over, and they have to shut down the terrorists' infrastructure."
"We are prepared to discuss with them what is to be done about terrorism," he said.
Treaty suspension
Jaishankar speaks on Indus Waters Treaty suspension
Jaishankar also said that the Indus Waters Treaty will continue to be held in abeyance.
He said, "The Indus Waters Treaty is held in abeyance and will continue to be held in abeyance until the cross-border terrorism by Pakistan is credibly and irrevocably stopped."
"The only thing that remains to be discussed on Kashmir is the vacating of illegally occupied Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir; we are open to that discussion," he said.