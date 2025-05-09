'None of our business': JD Vance on India-Pakistan conflict
What's the story
United States Vice President JD Vance has said the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict is "fundamentally none of our business."
In a statement to Fox News, he said it was outside of America's ability to control it.
"What we can do is to urge these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we are not going to get involved in a war that is fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it," Vance added.
Presidential statement
Trump offers assistance to resolve India-Pakistan conflict
His statements come after President Donald Trump criticized escalating tensions between the two countries.
Trump had raised his voice against the increasing India-Pakistan tensions, calling it "terrible."
He said he wished both countries would come to an agreement and end the fighting.
"I know both very well, and I want to see them work it out... And if I can do anything to help, I will be there," Trump said, addressing reporters at the White House.
Conflict update
India-Pakistan tensions escalate with military operations
Recently, India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, targeting nine terror sites after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has been trying missile and drone strikes on Indian military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and elsewhere.
Pakistani drones and missiles struck military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur along the international boundary late Thursday night.
However, Indian forces successfully foiled such attempts.