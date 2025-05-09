What's the story

United States Vice President JD Vance has said the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict is "fundamentally none of our business."

In a statement to Fox News, he said it was outside of America's ability to control it.

"What we can do is to urge these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we are not going to get involved in a war that is fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it," Vance added.