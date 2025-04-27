Russia admits North Korean forces fighting Ukraine war
What's the story
Russia has, for the first time, publicly acknowledged the participation of North Korean forces in its war with Ukraine.
Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, made the revelation while informing President Vladimir Putin about the "full liberation" of the Kursk region from Ukrainian control.
This is a major milestone as it is the first time Russia confirmed North Korea's military participation in its war against Ukraine.
Military commendation
Gerasimov praises North Korean troops' professionalism
Gerasimov praised the North Korean forces for their role in the war.
He said that "Soldiers and officers of the Korean People's Army, performing combat missions shoulder to shoulder with Russian servicemen, demonstrated high professionalism during the repelling of the Ukrainian invasion."
The Russian Foreign Ministry had also thanked North Korea for its support in this war.
Troop deployment
North Korea's military support to Russia
The United States of America and South Korea had earlier reported that North Korea had sent more than 11,000 troops to Ukraine's front lines since last October. The move was seen as a show of support for Moscow.
The deployment followed a partnership treaty signed by Russian President Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June, wherein they pledged to provide military assistance "without delay."
Territorial dispute
Ukraine disputes Russia's claims about Kursk region
Ukrainian officials denied any cessation of hostilities in the Kursk region, which Russia claimed recently.
General Staff of Ukraine said, "The statements of representatives of the high command of the aggressor country about the alleged end of hostilities in the Kursk region are not true."
Despite the difficult operational situation, they affirmed that their defensive operations are ongoing.
Diplomatic efforts
Trump doubts Putin's willingness to end war in Ukraine
Russia's announcement comes at a critical time as US President Donald Trump seeks to broker a ceasefire between both sides.
After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump said he was doubtful about Putin's intention for peace.
He said that there was "no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas."