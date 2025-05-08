Robert Prevost of the US is the new pope
What's the story
The Roman Catholic Church has elected a new pope.
Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States has been chosen as the 267th pope.
He has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.
Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, he is the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.
Process
Conclave concludes with new pope's election
The conclave, a centuries-old secretive ritual to elect a new pope, ended on its second day of voting after four ballots.
The sight of the smoke drew enthusiastic applause from thousands of pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's Square, in a momentous occasion for Catholics around the world.
St. Peter's Basilica bells rang out in further confirmation that a new pope has been elected.
Transition
Succession follows Pope Francis's passing
The identity of the newly elected pope has not been revealed yet, but he will succeed Pope Francis, who died at 88 in April.
The new pope has an important task: to unite the church at a time when there are so many different views and expectations within the institution.
One of the most important focal points for unity and healing would be the US Catholic Church, where Pope Francis was a polarizing figure on various issues.
Scrutiny
New pope's approach to legacy of sexual abuse
The new pope will also be an important global player. He will ensure religion doesn't become a fault line in continuing conflicts like in Ukraine, the Middle East and Sudan.
He will also have to tackle politically divisive issues like migration, climate crisis, religious freedom and human rights.
The legacy of sexual abuse under Pope Francis's papacy will be another key area of scrutiny for the new pope.