What's the story

Pakistan's military has claimed that 12 Indian drones have been destroyed across several cities, a day after Islamabad vowed to avenge the alleged death of civilians in India's 'Operation Sindoor.'

The drones violated its airspace, the military claimed.

The strikes were reported in the cities of Lahore, Attock, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Chor, and Karachi.

Pakistan's army spokesman, Lt. General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, said one of the drones wounded four soldiers and partially damaged a military target near Lahore.