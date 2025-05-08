Pakistan reports Indian drone strikes in multiple cities; 'downs' 12
What's the story
Pakistan's military has claimed that 12 Indian drones have been destroyed across several cities, a day after Islamabad vowed to avenge the alleged death of civilians in India's 'Operation Sindoor.'
The drones violated its airspace, the military claimed.
The strikes were reported in the cities of Lahore, Attock, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Chor, and Karachi.
Pakistan's army spokesman, Lt. General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, said one of the drones wounded four soldiers and partially damaged a military target near Lahore.
India
India yet to verify claims
He also claimed that India dispatched Israeli Harop drones to a number of areas, including the two main cities of Karachi and Lahore, and debris is being collected, he said.
Chaudhry told Pakistani media that the "operation continues, and the army is neutralizing them as we speak."
The incidents, however, have yet to be verified by India, which has "appealed to all....not to trust any fake news coming out of the country or from within the country."
PM's reaction
Pakistan's Prime Minister condemns India's 'blatant act of war'
After 'Operation Sindoor,' Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif vowed to avenge the killings of civilians in the strike, calling the operation a "blatant act of war."
He warned India would "pay the price" for its actions.
Pakistani officials have claimed that 31 civilians were killed, but India insists that only terror camps were targeted.