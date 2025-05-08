Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested after storming Columbia University library
What's the story
The New York Police Department (NYPD) has taken at least 80 people into custody after a pro-Palestinian group staged a protest in an area of the main library at Columbia University.
The university had earlier reported "disruption" in reading room 301 of Butler Library, two days before final exams were scheduled to start.
Acting university President Claire Shipman said NYPD was asked to secure Butler Library "due to...number of individuals participating in the disruption inside and outside of the building."
Protest details
Injuries reported amid protest at Columbia University
Shipman also said that the university believes "the significant presence of individuals not affiliated with the University."
Two university safety officers were injured in a "crowd surge."
Footage from inside the library showed public safety officers pushing away protesters who were being blocked from entering the library doors.
The NYPD stated that charges are pending against the individuals, but it's unclear what charges they might face.
Demonstration demands
Protesters demand university divestment from companies linked to Israel
Protesters are asking the university to divest from companies associated with Israel and to name the library after Basel Al-Araj, a Palestinian activist who was killed during an Israeli raid in 2017.
The Columbia University Apartheid Divest group said, "The flood shows that as long as Columbia funds and profits from imperialist violence, the people will continue to disrupt Columbia's profits and legitimacy."
It is unclear if all demonstrators in Wednesday's protest were from this group.
Trump
Trump admin cancels $400 million in grants for Columbia
Columbia has said those found violating university rules and policies "will face disciplinary consequences" during the ongoing demonstration.
The demonstration comes as institutions, including Columbia, face financial cuts from the Trump administration. In March, the administration announced that it was suspending $400 million in grants and contracts with Columbia over the university's failure to combat antisemitism on campus
Hundreds of international student visas have also been canceled in response to last year's wave of protests over Israel's war in Gaza.