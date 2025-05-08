What's the story

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has taken at least 80 people into custody after a pro-Palestinian group staged a protest in an area of the main library at Columbia University.

The university had earlier reported "disruption" in reading room 301 of Butler Library, two days before final exams were scheduled to start.

Acting university President Claire Shipman said NYPD was asked to secure Butler Library "due to...number of individuals participating in the disruption inside and outside of the building."