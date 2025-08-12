Aryan Khan's 'The Ba *ds of Bollywood': First-look drops soon 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and designer-producer Gauri Khan 's son, Aryan Khan , is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The title was announced earlier at an event in Mumbai. While the premiere date for the show is yet to be revealed, fans can expect a glimpse into its world on August 20!

Event details Aryan to stay away from promotions The first look of The Ba***ds of Bollywood will be revealed at a Netflix event in Mumbai on August 20, reported Zoom. However, Aryan is likely to stay away from the promotional activities. The cast for the series has been kept under wraps, but rumors suggest Mona Singh will be joined by actors like Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor in special appearances.

Casting insights Aryan's clear vision for every character: Casting director In an exclusive interview with Zoom, casting director Karan Mally spoke about the casting process for Aryan's show. He said, "It was a long process because Aryan is very particular about everything that he wants, which is a good thing." "He doesn't let go of any character, however big or small it is. He has a very clear brief for every character." The show reportedly also stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, and Raghav Juyal with cameos by Salman Khan and Karan Johar.