'Son of Sardaar 2' offers ₹99 tickets: Here's why
"Son of Sardaar 2" is trying to win back moviegoers by offering tickets at just ₹99 across India on Tuesday, August 12.
The discount comes after the film saw a sharp 76.8% drop in earnings during its second week, despite starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur.
'SOS 2' witnessed sharp drop in collections
After a strong start with ₹7.25 crore on day one, the movie's momentum faded—domestic earnings reached only ₹42.87 crore by Day 11.
Internationally, it pulled in ₹60.5 crore in 10 days (including ₹10 crore overseas).
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Jio Studios, this sequel also features Ravi Kishan but hasn't matched Devgn's biggest box office hits so far.