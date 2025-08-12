'Son of Sardaar 2' offers ₹99 tickets: Here's why Entertainment Aug 12, 2025

"Son of Sardaar 2" is trying to win back moviegoers by offering tickets at just ₹99 across India on Tuesday, August 12.

The discount comes after the film saw a sharp 76.8% drop in earnings during its second week, despite starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur.