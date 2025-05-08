What's the story

Prince Harry is facing exclusion from the British Royal Family due to trust issues, according to a new report.

A close insider told Page Six, "I genuinely think nobody trusts him and that's the bottom line. The royal family has major trust issues with him and that's what's at the heart of everything."

This came after King Charles III's younger son lost a court appeal over his security arrangements in the United Kingdom and gave a bombshell interview to BBC.