Is royal family ghosting Prince Harry?
What's the story
Prince Harry is facing exclusion from the British Royal Family due to trust issues, according to a new report.
A close insider told Page Six, "I genuinely think nobody trusts him and that's the bottom line. The royal family has major trust issues with him and that's what's at the heart of everything."
This came after King Charles III's younger son lost a court appeal over his security arrangements in the United Kingdom and gave a bombshell interview to BBC.
Author's view
'Forgiveness and trust are two different things'
The insider further stated, "They don't trust him and (Meghan Markle, Harry's wife) and that's why they can't have a relationship...maybe there's room to forgive, but they won't forget."
"Forgiveness and trust are two different things."
Royal family friend and author Hugo Vickers echoed similar sentiments when it came to Harry's trustworthiness.
"Harry is quite like his mother [the late Princess Diana]," he told the portal.
Quote
'Harry shouldn't have given that interview'
Vickers referred to a letter from Prince Philip to Diana: "One day, when I was at Buckingham Palace, I was shown the letter that Prince Phillip wrote to Diana in which he said, 'Every time Charles talks to you, it's in the Daily Mail the next day.'" He slammed Harry for giving the interview, "Harry is hopeless in that respect. He shouldn't have given that interview—but none of the royal family should ever give interviews, it's always a car crash."
Father-son rift
King Charles reportedly ignored Harry's attempts to communicate
Reportedly, King Charles also did not respond to Harry's attempts to contact when he visited the UK for Invictus Games 10th anniversary celebrations in April 2024.
"Harry messaged Charles and he never heard back. He wanted to talk to his dad about security stuff then, but his dad wouldn't speak to him," revealed an insider.
The Duke of Sussex has been stripped of his publicly funded security detail and recently lost a Court of Appeal challenge against the British government.
Strained relations
Interview revelations further strained Harry's relationship with family
Speaking in the recent BBC interview, Harry said he was unsure about how long his cancer-stricken father had left.
He also confessed that his memoir Spare stoked disagreements with some family members, and he wasn't able to get in touch with Charles over the security issue.
Slamming Harry for talking about his father's health, Vickers asked how he knew such things if they weren't in touch.
Reconciliation
Vickers's advice for Harry's reconciliation with King Charles
Back-to-back incidents (Harry's 2023 book, Harry-Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview) have led the royals to distance themselves from Harry, and now they are ghosting him.
Vickers has since suggested that Harry should seek his father's forgiveness behind closed doors, not on TV.
He said, "Harry should be begging his father for forgiveness...and it should be done quietly, not on TV. But he won't. Because he's so stupid, he's basically blown it."