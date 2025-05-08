'We'll avenge every injustice': Al-Qaeda issues threat after Operation Sindoor
Terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda has released a statement, denouncing Indian airstrikes on nine terror camps under 'Operation Sindoor.'
The statement, released via its media arm As-Sahab Media, claimed India had specifically targeted mosques and civilian settlements, killing and injuring several Muslims.
It called the Indian government the "saffron regime" and accused it of systematically waging war against Islam and Muslims.
Al-Qaeda vows revenge against India
It wrote, "The Muslims of India and Kashmir have long endured some of the worst forms of oppression and tyranny in history."
"The Hindutva-driven Bhagwa terrorists and their Modi-led government are currently waging a military, political, cultural, idelogolical and media-based war to eliminate Islam and Muslims from the entire Indian subcontinent."
Al-Qaeda further vowed to avenge the bloodshed: "We pledge, with the help of Allah, to fight until we avenge every drop of blood unjustly shed."
#BREAKING: Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) issues statement on India-Pakistan conflict against the Bhagwa (BJP) Government in India and in support of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/WUkGmBCYoJ— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 8, 2025
Pakistan reserves right to respond
Pakistan has also alleged that civilians were targeted in the strike by India, with PM Shehbaz Sharif declaring his country would respond "with full force if provoked further."
The nine terror camps targeted by India include Muzaffarabad's Sawai Nala Camp and Syedna Belal Camp, Gulpur Camp, Abbas Camp, Barnala Camp, Sarjal Camp, Mehmoona Joya Camp, Markaz Taiba and Markaz Subhan in Bahawalpur.
Pakistan's foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned the Indian Charge d'Affaires and lodged a strong protest against the strikes.
Pakistan's defense minister proposes de-escalation
In a bid to ease tensions, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the situation could be "wrapped up" if India de-escalates.
"If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up these things. But as long as we are under fire, we have to respond," he said.
After the airstrikes, Pakistan declared a 48-hour airspace closure for all air traffic.
India also closed about 25 flight routes that allow planes to enter Pakistan through the Indian airspace.