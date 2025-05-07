BBC admits editorial lapse in Prince Harry interview coverage
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has acknowledged a violation of its "usual high editorial standards" during coverage of an interview discussing Prince Harry.
Following Harry's bombshell BBC interview on his security arrangements, the portal interviewed Richard Aitch, an ex-close protection officer, on Radio 4's Today.
Harry alleged his loss in a Court of Appeal plea over his security arrangements was part of a "stitch-up." BBC not only failed to question it, but the same claim was repeated in Aitch's show.
Oversight acknowledged
Aitch's comments went unchallenged on BBC
Last week, the Court of Appeal dismissed Harry's plea to reinstate his automatic, state-funded security while in his home country.
After this, he bared his heart to the BBC on May 2. A day later, Aitch concurred with the Duke's claim on the Today show, noting that his loss was "a good old-fashioned Establishment stitch-up."
However, presenter Dharshini David's inability to counter Aitch's views during the interview drew criticism.
Clarification issued
Buckingham's POV was also missing; BBC admitted failure
In a statement posted on its corrections website, BBC accepted it had failed to adequately challenge assertions made during the interview.
The corporation said it ought to have represented the Home Office's characterization of the government's protective security system as "rigorous and proportionate."
It also accepted that it should have taken into account Buckingham Palace's viewpoint, which had said: "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."
Support for BBC
Aitch stood by his comments on social media
Following BBC's clarification, Aitch took to X, saying he stood with the corporation and his comments. There shouldn't be any need to apologize for opinion-based interviews, he said, reiterating he believes there's a "stitch up."
If Harry's protection was removed on grounds of him "no longer serving the Crown," then, Aitch opined protection from all former Prime Ministers should be removed.
Without the security, Harry has expressed anguish that he won't be able to visit the UK with his family.
There should not be any need to apologise @BBCNews for opinion based interviews. Absence of a threat and risk assessment on #PrinceHarry where the focus is on legal process influenced by the recommendations of a committee that is not independent, it defines 'stitch up'. pic.twitter.com/IqWEZKtmyv— Richard J Aitch (@RichardAitch) May 4, 2025