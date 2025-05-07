What's the story

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has acknowledged a violation of its "usual high editorial standards" during coverage of an interview discussing Prince Harry.

Following Harry's bombshell BBC interview on his security arrangements, the portal interviewed Richard Aitch, an ex-close protection officer, on Radio 4's Today.

Harry alleged his loss in a Court of Appeal plea over his security arrangements was part of a "stitch-up." BBC not only failed to question it, but the same claim was repeated in Aitch's show.