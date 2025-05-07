What's the story

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said they would agree to a ceasefire if India stops its own military operations too.

The remarks came after India launched 'Operation Sindoor,' which hit four sites in Pakistan's Punjab and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation was launched in retaliation for a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26.

"This has been initiated by India...If India is ready to back down, they have taken the initiative, we have just responded," Asif told Bloomberg.