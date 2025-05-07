'If India backs down, we'll definitely wrap up': Pakistan minister
Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said they would agree to a ceasefire if India stops its own military operations too.
The remarks came after India launched 'Operation Sindoor,' which hit four sites in Pakistan's Punjab and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The operation was launched in retaliation for a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26.
"This has been initiated by India...If India is ready to back down, they have taken the initiative, we have just responded," Asif told Bloomberg.
Clarification
Asif clarifies Pakistan's stance on hostilities
He went on to warn that if "we are attacked, we will respond. If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up these things. But as long as we are under fire, we have to respond."
The statements marked a softening of his stern remarks earlier in the day, when he bluntly warned that Pakistan was ready to use force in retaliation.
"If India attempts to occupy even an inch of our land..We will respond with full force," he said.
Preparedness
Pakistan's UN representative had earlier stated Islamabad's preparedness
Earlier, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, had claimed after a closed-door UNSC session that while Islamabad does not seek escalation, it is "fully prepared to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity."
He said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
"Nothing justifies the targeting of innocent civilians."
Warning
India's Foreign Secretary warns Pakistan against any misadventure
In the face of rising tensions, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri cautioned Pakistan against perpetrating any further actions that would escalate the situation.
He said, "Our intelligence agencies monitoring terrorist activities have indicated that there could be more attacks on India, and it was felt essential to both stop and tackle them."
Misri defended India's military action as restrained and said that no Pakistani military installation was targeted.