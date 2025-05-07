What's the story

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar was fact-checked during a live interview on Sky News when he claimed that India's 'Operation Sindoor' targeted civilian sites.

Shutting him down, host Yalda Hakim stated that the "Indian armed forces have said that they only targeted terrorist camps and not Pakistani military facilities."

Under 'Operation Sindoor,' India struck nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) with missiles, killing as many as 70 terrorists.