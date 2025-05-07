What's the story

Senior trade officials from the United States of America and China are scheduled to meet this week in what will be their first in-person discussion since a trade war between them escalated in March.

Despite the high hopes, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned not to expect a big trade deal.

"My sense is that this will be about de-escalation, not about the big trade deal... but we've got to de-escalate before we can move forward," he told Fox News.