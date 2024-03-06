Next Article

Princess of Wales is recovering after an abdominal surgery

UK army retracts statement on Kate Middleton attending June event

By Riya Baibhawi 03:22 pm Mar 06, 202403:22 pm

What's the story The British army has retracted a statement on its website that claimed Kate Middleton would attend the "Trooping the Colour" event on June 8. British media reported that the information was published without approval from Kensington Palace and therefore removed. The information was shared due to Catherine's role as colonel of the Irish Guards, the regiment responsible for trooping its color this year. The United Kingdom army holds the ceremony every year to mark the official birthday of the monarch.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is presently staying away from public appearances. It is because she is recuperating from a scheduled abdominal surgery that occurred on January 16 at the London Clinic. Presently, she is recovering at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. With the trooping color ceremony scheduled in three months, people across the UK are wondering if she will be able to attend it or not.

Princess of Wales

Princess of Wales recovering from abdominal surgery

Princess Catherine has been recovering from abdominal surgery for the past seven weeks, with no confirmed date for her return to public duties. Per The Guardian, she is expected to be recuperating until at least Easter. The Princess of Wales' absence from the public eye, combined with William's recent absence from a royal engagement, triggered rumors about her health. However, Kensington Palace, dismissing the rumors, said that she was making good progress following recovery from the hospital on January 29.

King Charles

King Charles continues duties amid cancer treatment

Meanwhile, King Charles III is undergoing cancer treatment and has postponed all public-facing duties. However, he reportedly continues to work behind the scenes on his red boxes of state papers and some in-person meetings. The army's website lists the King as attending the main ceremony of Trooping the Colour. Notably, the monarch was recently seen during a pre-budget audience with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace.

Trooping the colour

What is 'Trooping the Colour' ceremony?

Trooping the Colour is a traditional military ceremony that marks the official birthday of the British sovereign. Like all British sovereigns in the past, King Charles III also has two birthdays—one private and one official. His official birthday will be celebrated on June 17. According to the Royal Family's official website, "Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark the Sovereign's official birthday."