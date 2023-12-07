Meet Samir Shah, Maharashtra-born TV executive set to head BBC

By Snehadri Sarkar 07:55 pm Dec 07, 2023

UK to name Samir Shah as BBC chairman after Sharp controversy

The United Kingdom (UK) government has chosen Indian-origin media executive Dr. Samir Shah to be the new chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Previously, Shah was the head of the news outlet's current affairs and political programs. Here is all you need to know about Shah, who is also the owner and CEO of Juniper, an independent radio and television production company.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes nearly eight months after a political scandal led to the resignation of the previous BBC chairperson, Richard Sharp. In April, Sharp stepped down after a probe revealed he failed to disclose his involvement in arranging a loan of nearly $1 million to Boris Johnson while he was the UK prime minister. Following his departure, Professor Dame Elan Closs Stephens, a BBC board member, took over as interim chairwoman.

Shah's background and career

Born in Maharashtra's Aurangabad in 1952, the 71-year-old reportedly moved to England from India in 1960. The Oxford University alumnus is also a race relations expert with over 40 years of experience in journalism and TV production. In 2019, he received the Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) honor from the late Queen Elizabeth II for his services to heritage and television.

Shah has ambition to see BBC succeed: UK culture secretary

On Wednesday, UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer confirmed the selection of Shah as the next BBC chairperson. "He has a clear ambition to see the BBC succeed in a rapidly changing media landscape," Frazer said in an official release. "I have no doubt he will provide the support and scrutiny that the BBC needs to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future," she added.

I'm delighted: Shah's reaction to being named government's preferred candidate

Reacting to the development, Shah expressed his delight at being named the preferred candidate for the BBC chairperson by the government. "I look forward to the upcoming pre-appointment hearing with the Select Committee," Shah said. "The BBC is one of the greatest contributions we have made to global culture and one of our strongest calling cards on soft power," he added.

You can read Frazer's statements here

Know about Shah's role as BBC chairperson

As the chairperson of the BBC, the 71-year-old will take on a three-day-a-week role with an annual wage of $201,000. He will be responsible for protecting and upholding the taxpayer-funded license fee-operated broadcaster, as well as ensuring that the BBC fulfills its goal to "inform, educate, and entertain." Moreover, Shah will be leading negotiations with the UK government over the future of the license fee.