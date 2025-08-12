GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke resigns, plans return to start-up life

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke has announced he will step down by the end of 2025, choosing to return to his entrepreneurial roots to launch a start-up. His tenure included significant milestones, including global expansion of the platform, FedRAMP certification for federal use, and doubling the number of AI-driven projects on GitHub. Dohmke has been at the helm for nearly four years. His departure marks a major shift in GitHub's operations since its acquisition by Microsoft in 2018 for $7.5 billion.

Strategic shift Microsoft won't appoint new GitHub CEO Microsoft will not be appointing a new CEO and will fully integrate GitHub into its operations, rather than continuing to run it as an independent entity. "GitHub and its leadership team will continue its mission as part of Microsoft's CoreAI organization," Dohmke said in a memo to employees. Microsoft's CoreAI team, which includes the platform and tools divisions, is led by Jay Parikh, a former Meta executive. The CoreAI group was formed in January this year.

AI focus GitHub's growth in India Since its acquisition by Microsoft, GitHub has been integrating AI capabilities into new products and features across the developer lifecycle. India is now GitHub's fastest-growing market with over 18 million developers as of April 2025. The country is also the second-largest contributor to open-source projects and public Generative AI (GenAI) projects on the platform, witnessing a 79% year-on-year growth since 2024.