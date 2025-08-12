Hyundai stock gains on Goldman Sachs's 'buy' rating

Goldman Sachs is upbeat about Hyundai because of its new EV launches, growing market share (expected to rise through FY28), and strong product pipeline. They're projecting Hyundai's sales volumes will grow 8% each year till FY28—well above the industry average.

Hyundai's diverse vehicle portfolio and export growth

Hyundai offers a mix of petrol, diesel, and electric cars that fit well in emerging markets.

While profits dipped recently due to softer domestic sales, exports are up by 13%, helping balance things out.

Goldman also points to more SUVs and export growth as reasons Hyundai could keep improving its margins and keep the stock momentum going.