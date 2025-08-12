Nifty 50: Hindustan Unilever's stock rises slightly

Financial results and dividend announcement

For the quarter ending June 2025, Hindustan Unilever's revenue rose to ₹16,514 crore (up from ₹15,707 crore last year), with net profit also climbing to ₹2,769 crore.

Over the past year, revenue reached ₹63,121 crore and net profit hit ₹10,679 crore.

Plus, they announced a final dividend of ₹24 per share—showing confidence in their future and keeping shareholders happy.