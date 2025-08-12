Next Article
Nifty 50: Hindustan Unilever's stock rises slightly
Hindustan Unilever's stock ticked up just a bit, trading at ₹2,519.60 and holding its spot in the Nifty 50 index.
The company's steady presence is backed by solid financial moves and regular dividends.
Financial results and dividend announcement
For the quarter ending June 2025, Hindustan Unilever's revenue rose to ₹16,514 crore (up from ₹15,707 crore last year), with net profit also climbing to ₹2,769 crore.
Over the past year, revenue reached ₹63,121 crore and net profit hit ₹10,679 crore.
Plus, they announced a final dividend of ₹24 per share—showing confidence in their future and keeping shareholders happy.