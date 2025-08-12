Next Article
Fortis Healthcare's stock hits all-time high: What's the buzz
Fortis Healthcare just hit its highest-ever share price at ₹927.75 during BSE's opening on Tuesday.
Investors are feeling good about the company, thanks to its steady financial growth—revenue for April-June 2025 jumped to ₹2,166.72 crore (up from ₹1,858.90 crore last year), and profits rose to ₹263.86 crore compared to ₹173.39 crore in the same quarter of 2024.
Full-year financials also show impressive growth
For the full financial year ending March 2025, Fortis pulled in ₹7,782.75 crore in revenue and netted a profit of ₹797.86 crore—both up nicely from last year's numbers (₹6,892.92 crore revenue and ₹635.71 crore profit).
This consistent upward trend is a big reason why its stock is catching everyone's attention right now.