Fortis Healthcare's stock hits all-time high: What's the buzz

Fortis Healthcare just hit its highest-ever share price at ₹927.75 during BSE's opening on Tuesday.

Investors are feeling good about the company, thanks to its steady financial growth—revenue for April-June 2025 jumped to ₹2,166.72 crore (up from ₹1,858.90 crore last year), and profits rose to ₹263.86 crore compared to ₹173.39 crore in the same quarter of 2024.