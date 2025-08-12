Is Riyan Parag reason behind Samson's reported RR release request? 

Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath has hinted that Riyan Parag 's growing prominence in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) setup could be a major factor behind Sanju Samson 's reported request for release. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Badrinath said that if RR is considering Parag for captaincy, it may not sit well with someone like Samson. Here are further details.

Leadership concerns Leadership decisions raise questions Badrinath noted that Parag took over as RR captain for the majority of the 2025 Indian Premier League as Samson was injured. The former fared decently with the bat in these matches. He questioned the leadership decisions of RR, saying, "I feel Riyan Parag is the reason. If you consider him for captaincy, how do you expect someone like Samson to stay?"

Team dynamics Potential move to CSK and its implications for Samson Badrinath also speculated on what a potential move to CSK could mean for Samson. He said while the wicketkeeper-batter could be a good fit for MS Dhoni, his place in the playing XI might be an issue. With players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, and Dewald Brevis already settled in their positions, finding room for Samson could prove difficult.

Batting positions Will CSK fit Samson into their playing XI? Badrinath emphasized that Samson prefers to bat in the top three or four spots, not in lower-order positions where CSK is already strong. He questioned if CSK would make a trade like MI did for Hardik Pandya and whether they could fit Samson into their playing XI even if he joined. "Samson is a batter who can bat in the top three or four spots," Badrinath said.