Trump wants free passage of US ships through Panama canal
What's the story
US President Donald Trump suggested that American military and commercial vessels should be given free passage through Panama and Suez canals.
He announced this in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.
"I've asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to immediately take care of, and memorialize, this situation," Trump said in his post.
Significance
Strategic importance of Panama Canal
The Panama Canal is a man-made waterway built by the US in the early 20th century. It is of immense strategic value.
It crosses the Isthmus of Panama, allowing ships to travel more quickly between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
In fact, about 40% of US container traffic goes through this canal every year.
In 1999, US ceded control of the vital passage to Panama.
Aspirations
Trump's stance on regaining control over Panama Canal
Trump has consistently said he wishes to "take back" control of the strategically vital Panama Canal.
Before taking office in January, he signaled he would not rule out using economic or military force to reclaim this important waterway.
This statement underscores the importance Trump places on this canal in terms of US military and commercial operations.