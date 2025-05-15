Video shows 3 terrorists hiding before encounter in J&K's Tral
Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral, Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Chinar Corps confirmed the operation through a post on social media platform X.
The post said that "three hardcore terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing operation at Nader, Awantipora."
The identities of these individuals are being verified currently.
Footage of the terrorists hiding
This is the second encounter between the security forces and the terrorists this week. On May 13, three…
This is the second encounter between the security forces and the terrorists this week. On May 13, three… pic.twitter.com/GELoBNgzsN
Dramatic footage of encounter surfaces
Dramatic footage from before the encounter has now emerged on social media, where one of the terrorists was seen crouching behind a concrete pillar with what looked like an assault rifle in his hand.
In another video, the terrorists can be seen huddling inside what looked like a broken-down shed.
All three were neutralized.
Joint operation by Indian Army and police
The Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched the operation based on specific intelligence input.
The joint effort was directed at the Nader area of Tral in the wee hours of Thursday.
This encounter was the second in just 48 hours.
On May 13, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralized by security forces during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian under Operation Keller.
Security forces also recovered AK series rifles, ammunition, and grenades.