Shah Rukh Khan confirms reunion with Siddharth Anand for 'King'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finally confirmed that his upcoming movie, King, will be directed by Siddharth Anand.
The announcement was made at an event in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night.
This isn't the first time Khan and Anand are collaborating; they had previously worked together on the blockbuster Pathaan.
"I am just shooting it. I will be shooting it for a couple of months," Khan said.
Film details
'You will enjoy it': SRK on 'King'
During the event, Khan also teased his one-of-a-kind avatar in King.
"My director, Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan also. He has asked me not to reveal what we are doing. I can't tell you but I can assure you that it will be entertaining."
"The team is working very hard. We are making a great film for everyone," he added.
Earlier, Jaane Jaan director Sujoy Ghosh was reported to direct King, but eventually, Anand replaced him.
Cast announcement
'King' cast and genre
The film will also see his daughter Suhana Khan in a lead role.
Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan are also rumored to be a part of the movie.
At the Locarno Film Festival, Khan had called King an "action drama."
He had said, "I've been wanting to do a film like that for some time...for seven, eight years."
"We are all coming together to make a cool, massy, action, emotional film."
Release uncertainty
'King' release date and plot details remain undisclosed
Despite all the buzz around King, the film's release date is yet to be announced.
Khan also stayed tight-lipped about the plot details on his recent Abu Dhabi visit.
Apart from King, SRK is also speculated to appear in Yash Raj Films's Tiger Vs Pathaan, co-starring Salman Khan.