What's the story

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finally confirmed that his upcoming movie, King, will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

The announcement was made at an event in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night.

This isn't the first time Khan and Anand are collaborating; they had previously worked together on the blockbuster Pathaan.

"I am just shooting it. I will be shooting it for a couple of months," Khan said.