What's the story

Charlie Cox, who plays the blind lawyer-turned-vigilante Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, recently opened up about how excited he is to reprise the role.

Speaking to SFX Magazine, he said he is grateful for the opportunity and emphasized how varied it makes his life as an actor.

"I feel rejuvenated and lucky and blessed that I'm still being given the opportunity to play this character."