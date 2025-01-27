What's next for Daredevil? Charlie Cox teases character's future
What's the story
Charlie Cox, who plays the blind lawyer-turned-vigilante Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, recently opened up about how excited he is to reprise the role.
Speaking to SFX Magazine, he said he is grateful for the opportunity and emphasized how varied it makes his life as an actor.
"I feel rejuvenated and lucky and blessed that I'm still being given the opportunity to play this character."
Actor's insights
Cox relishes the varied experiences of playing Daredevil
Cox further elaborated on the varied experiences his role as Daredevil provides, saying, "You so rarely get to do such a varied palette of tasks as an actor."
"I get all of this cool stuff as a lawyer, I get emotional scenes with various love interests, and then I get to wear an awesome superhero costume and jump off rooftops."
Future prospects
Cox's enthusiasm for Daredevil's future and possible Avengers team-up
Despite being in his 10th year of playing Daredevil, Cox shows no signs of slowing down.
"It would be interesting to know what gives up first, Marvel's faith in us or our bodies!"
When asked about the possibility of Daredevil leading The Avengers, he responded with an enthusiastic "That would be awesome."
This speculation has been fueled by heavy rumors that Daredevil may play a small role in Avengers: Doomsday.
Series launch
'Daredevil: Born Again' to premiere on Disney+
Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on March 4.
The series follows Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities fighting for justice through his bustling law firm.
Meanwhile, former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) follows his own political endeavors in New York.
When their past identities begin to emerge, both men eventually collide.