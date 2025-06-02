Kim Kardashian gives a peek into her expensive $60M mansion
What's the story
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently shared a rare peek into her extravagant closet in her $60 million Los Angeles mansion.
The sneak peek came as she showcased new swimwear from her brand, Skims, on Instagram Story.
In one of the posts, she was seen wearing a black square-neck one-piece swimsuit, with a clothing rack filled with clothes and shoes on full display in the background.
Closet details
Kardashian's closet features lavish clothes and more
Kardashian, 44, shared another image where she was wearing a square neck bikini top and dipped bikini bottoms.
The photo revealed a white built-in dresser in the middle of her closet, with clothes neatly arranged along the walls.
Later, while taking a mirror selfie in a Micro Bandeau bikini top and matching skirt, her shoe and accessory shelves were also visible.
Home insights
Kardashian's home: A blend of minimalism and luxury
The double glass doors in her closet were visible, but where they led to remains unknown.
Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West, who goes by Ye, bought the house in 2014 for $20 million.
The reality star who lives there with her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, kept the mansion after their split in 2021.
Despite its high-end minimalist design, North has openly criticized the home's aesthetic in the past.
Design approach
Kardashian's minimalist home design philosophy
Earlier, Kardashian gave fans a tour of her master bathroom, which features a wall-less shower and a concrete-colored bathtub.
In an interview with Vogue in 2022, she revealed that her decision to keep her home "minimal" was driven by a desire for tranquility amid the "chaos out in the world."