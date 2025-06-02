What's the story

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently shared a rare peek into her extravagant closet in her $60 million Los Angeles mansion.

The sneak peek came as she showcased new swimwear from her brand, Skims, on Instagram Story.

In one of the posts, she was seen wearing a black square-neck one-piece swimsuit, with a clothing rack filled with clothes and shoes on full display in the background.