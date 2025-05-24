What's the story

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting on the set of Rust, has been released from prison.

The 27-year-old was convicted in March 2024 for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

She was, however, acquitted of another charge of evidence tampering.

The incident involved a loaded prop revolver given to actor Alec Baldwin, which turned out to be real, leading to Hutchins's death in 2021.