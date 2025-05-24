'Rust' armorer released from prison after serving 13 months
What's the story
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting on the set of Rust, has been released from prison.
The 27-year-old was convicted in March 2024 for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
She was, however, acquitted of another charge of evidence tampering.
The incident involved a loaded prop revolver given to actor Alec Baldwin, which turned out to be real, leading to Hutchins's death in 2021.
Release
Gutierrez-Reed's release details and conditions
According to NBC News, she was released in Arizona in a region near the Nevada and California borders.
She has been released under the condition of "dual supervision under probation and parole authorities to take place concurrently," reported PEOPLE.
"Elements that trimmed Gutierrez-Reed's [18-month sentencing] included four days' credit each month for good behavior; 60 days credit for completing two phases of a residential addiction program; and 40 days of pre-sentence credit," reported NBC News.
Parole conditions
Conditions of Gutierrez-Reed's parole
Authorities revealed that Gutierrez-Reed will be on parole for a year, until May 23, 2026.
The former armorer must adhere to conditions imposed by the board, including electronic monitoring, observing a curfew, and getting a job or going to school.
Commenting on her release, legal expert John Day told KOAT, "It's not unusual for someone to do less than their actual sentence, especially in a case like this."
Rust filming
Baldwin's case dismissed
Baldwin, who fired the prop gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter.
However, the actor's case was dismissed in July 2024 after the court found that prosecutors had withheld evidence.
Baldwin filed a civil lawsuit in January against the prosecutors in his trial, citing malicious prosecution and civil rights violations.
Meanwhile, Rust was completed in Montana and released in theaters on May 2 this year in the U.S..