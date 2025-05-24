What's the story

Bollywood actor Mukul Dev, known for his roles in Son of Sardaar, Jai Ho, and Yamla Pagla Deewana, died on Friday night, aged 54.

While the cause of death remains unknown, reports suggest he had been unwell and was hospitalized for the past 8-10 days.

His co-star in Son of Sardaar, Vindu Dara Singh, has now revealed that Dev had been battling loneliness before his untimely demise.