'Drank a lot...battled loneliness': Vindu Dara Singh remembers Mukul Dev
What's the story
Bollywood actor Mukul Dev, known for his roles in Son of Sardaar, Jai Ho, and Yamla Pagla Deewana, died on Friday night, aged 54.
While the cause of death remains unknown, reports suggest he had been unwell and was hospitalized for the past 8-10 days.
His co-star in Son of Sardaar, Vindu Dara Singh, has now revealed that Dev had been battling loneliness before his untimely demise.
Personal struggles
Singh revealed Dev's struggles with loneliness and health
Speaking to ETimes, Singh revealed that Dev wasn't suffering from any particular disease, but had been drinking heavily.
"He used to drink a lot and would have gutkha."
"He had become overweight, and he battled loneliness. He has a daughter, but she is also...she was not staying with him," Singh revealed.
He also lamented that Dev didn't get to witness the success of his comeback film, Son of Sardaar 2.
Career highlights
Singh praised Dev's performance in 'Son of Sardaar 2'
Further praising Dev's performance in Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, Singh said, "He has done such fantastic work in SOS 2. He was my Tony and I was his Tito."
"He had an amazing role, and people are going to roll on the floor laughing after seeing his work when the film releases. But unfortunately, he will not be around to enjoy the success and see the love."
Final farewell
Dev's last rites to be held today
Dev's last rites will be held at 5:00pm on Saturday in Delhi, revealed his brother, actor Rahul Dev on Instagram.
In his career spanning more than two decades, Dev acted in several films in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam cinema.
Some of his most notable projects are Himmatwala, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, and Yamla Pagla Deewana.