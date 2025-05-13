Sex crimes trial: Diddy's daughters exited courtroom amid shocking testimony
What's the story
The ongoing sex crimes trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs took a heartbreaking turn when his three daughters—Chance Combs and 18-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs—walked out of the courtroom.
This happened as a male escort testified about his encounters with the music mogul in explicit detail.
The escort, Daniel Phillip, shared that Combs's ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, hired him to engage in sexual activities while Combs watched.
Graphic testimony
'Diddy was there with his eyes glued on us'
Phillip's testimony was laced with explicit and graphic details of what Combs allegedly did.
"Diddy was there with his eyes glued on us," Phillip testified, adding that Combs would often "masturbate in the corner."
Phillip also testified to having seen Combs being violent toward Ventura on multiple occasions.
Courtroom reaction
Diddy's daughters remained during video evidence
As the graphic nature of Phillip's testimony grew more intense, Diddy's daughters exited the courtroom twice.
Each time, it was when the details of Combs watching sexual acts were discussed.
However, they were present during the screening of a 2016 hotel security video showing Combs assaulting Ventura.
The video showed Combs shoving Ventura to the ground and kicking her. The mogul had apologized for this incident before.
Legal proceedings
Combs faces serious charges in ongoing trial
As it stands, Combs is facing serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to the allegations.
The trial continues as more evidence and testimonies are presented in court.
Apart from his three daughters, Diddy's three adult sons and mother have also showed their support during the proceedings. The music producer has a seventh, 2-year-old kid, too.