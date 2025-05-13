What's the story

The ongoing sex crimes trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs took a heartbreaking turn when his three daughters—Chance Combs and 18-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs—walked out of the courtroom.

This happened as a male escort testified about his encounters with the music mogul in explicit detail.

The escort, Daniel Phillip, shared that Combs's ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, hired him to engage in sexual activities while Combs watched.