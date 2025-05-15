What's the story

Laapataa Ladies's 17-year-old sensation Nitanshi Goel made her debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

A true fashionista, Goel picked a custom pre-draped saree by Jade by Monica and Karishma for the big day.

But it is her one-of-a-kind hair accessory that is winning hearts.

The piece, created by Abhika, has miniature photos of legendary Indian female actors like Madhubala, Rekha, Sridevi, Hema Malini, Vaijayanti Mala, Wahida Rehman, and Nutan.