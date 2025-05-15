Cannes: Nitanshi Goel's hair pays tribute to Bollywood legends
What's the story
Laapataa Ladies's 17-year-old sensation Nitanshi Goel made her debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.
A true fashionista, Goel picked a custom pre-draped saree by Jade by Monica and Karishma for the big day.
But it is her one-of-a-kind hair accessory that is winning hearts.
The piece, created by Abhika, has miniature photos of legendary Indian female actors like Madhubala, Rekha, Sridevi, Hema Malini, Vaijayanti Mala, Wahida Rehman, and Nutan.
Twitter Post
Check out the unique hairstyle
#NitanshiGoel makes her #Cannes debut with a tribute to the golden age of Indian cinema pic.twitter.com/k9cF0t24bZ— BollyHungama (@Bollyhungama) May
15, 2025
Tribute
Goel's hair accessory: A creative tribute to Bollywood legends
The hair accessory donned by Goel is a creative tribute to Bollywood legends. The pearl-studded accessory is supposed to cascade from her hair to her waist, adding an elegant touch to her appearance.
The young actor's choice of hairstyle and accessories has been widely appreciated, a mark of the respect she has for the icons of Indian cinema and her ability to represent them on a global stage.
Fashion statement
Goel's Cannes look: A blend of tradition and modernity
Goel's Cannes look is a perfect amalgamation of tradition and modernity. The saree, designed with a long trail, is paired with bow-shaped earrings, which add a contemporary touch to her traditional get-up.
This mix of traditional and modern elements has made her a style icon at such a young age.
The first glimpse of Goel's Cannes look has already excited her fans. Stay tuned with NewsBytes for more updates!