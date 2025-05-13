What's the story

Nagarjuna Akkineni has been ruling Tollywood for decades and has registered a significant pan-India presence through films such as Brahmastra and LOC Kargil, among others.

Apart from his grip over his craft, Nagarjuna (65) is also known for his opulent lifestyle that draws very few parallels.

Among his several splendid possessions is his Hyderabad mansion, which is worth ₹45 crore, per a report by ET Now.

Let's dive into his grand lifestyle.