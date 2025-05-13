Premium cars, private jet, ₹45cr mansion: Inside Nagarjuna's royal empire
Nagarjuna Akkineni has been ruling Tollywood for decades and has registered a significant pan-India presence through films such as Brahmastra and LOC Kargil, among others.
Apart from his grip over his craft, Nagarjuna (65) is also known for his opulent lifestyle that draws very few parallels.
Among his several splendid possessions is his Hyderabad mansion, which is worth ₹45 crore, per a report by ET Now.
Let's dive into his grand lifestyle.
Architectural features
A grand staircase and elegant furniture
The interiors of this 4,000 sq ft bungalow are worth ₹2 crore, decorated with gorgeous artwork and marble detailing.
The elegant furniture (worth around ₹80 lakh) and the verandah, illustrated with ceramic tables and patio seating, add to the home's splendor.
The most appealing feature is a grand staircase, made of white marble and glossy steel, worth ₹1.5 crore.
The property also boasts an oasis garden with cascading vines, bonsais in marble planters, and foliage-studded staircases, added the report.
Luxury assets
Nagarjuna's extravagant car collection and private jet
Nagarjuna's garage further illustrates his deluxe lifestyle.
He has an enviable collection of luxury cars, including a BMW 7-Series, an Audi A7, a Range Rover Vogue, a Toyota Vellfire, and a BMW M6.
Notably, the actor even owns a private jet, making travel to sets or vacations a breezy affair.
Isn't that the very definition of opulence?
Entrepreneurial success
Nagarjuna's diverse business ventures and income streams
Beyond his cinematic craft, the veteran actor is also renowned for his astute business decisions.
He operates Annapurna Studios, a giant in the Telugu film industry, established by his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.
His varied portfolio also consists of part-ownership of the Kerala Blasters FC, ownership of a massive Hyderabad convention center, and endorsement deals costing around ₹2 crore, added the report.
He also has a beach house in Goa and a farmhouse in Bengaluru.
Film industry
Financial prowess and upcoming projects
Commanding between ₹9-11 crore per film, Nagarjuna is one of the highest-paid actors in South India, and his net worth is estimated to be around a staggering ₹3,010 crore.
Last seen in Naa Saami Ranga in 2024, he is currently awaiting the release of his next, Kuberaa, which also stars Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna.
He also has a pivotal role in Coolie, which is led by superstar Rajinikanth.