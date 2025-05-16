Boney Kapoor denies creative differences led to Diljit Dosanjh's exit
Producer Boney Kapoor has quashed reports that singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh walked out of No Entry 2 because of creative differences.
In an official statement to Times Entertainment, Kapoor said, "Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out."
The sequel to the 2005 comedy hit No Entry is tentatively called No Entry Mein Entry and is in pre-production.
'No Entry Mein Entry' to feature an ensemble cast
The upcoming sequel, No Entry Mein Entry, will have an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. There will be six female leads as well.
The production team recently did a recce in Greece, in the pre-production stage.
While some reports claim that the shooting will begin in early 2026, others suggest the film might hit theaters by late 2025.
However, it all depends on how soon Dosanjh can resolve his scheduling conflicts.
'No Entry 2' aims to continue the franchise legacy
No Entry 2 is being produced under Kapoor's banner and hopes to continue the original film's legacy, which was helmed by Anees Bazmee.
The first film was a blockbuster and continues to be a cult favorite in the comedy genre.
Kapoor's recent clarification indicates that the team is hopeful of sorting out Dosanjh's scheduling conflicts and keeping him on the project.
So far, Dosanjh has not addressed the matter publicly.