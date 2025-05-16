What's the story

Producer Boney Kapoor has quashed reports that singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh walked out of No Entry 2 because of creative differences.

In an official statement to Times Entertainment, Kapoor said, "Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out."

The sequel to the 2005 comedy hit No Entry is tentatively called No Entry Mein Entry and is in pre-production.