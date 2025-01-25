'Loveyapa,' 'Chhaava,' 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi': February's must-watch Bollywood releases
February 2025 is set to captivate Bollywood fans with a diverse lineup of films.
Following January's action-packed releases like Sky Force and Devaa (January 31), the upcoming month promises a mix of genres, featuring both fresh faces and beloved superstars.
As we embrace the season of love, these highly anticipated releases are sure to make waves at the box office, offering something for every movie lover.
Initial releases
'Loveyapa' and 'Badass Ravi Kumar' to kick off February
The month will start with Loveyapa, a comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan. The film, which releases on February 7, has an ensemble cast including Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan.
It is produced by AGS Entertainment and Phantom Films.
On the same day, audiences can also watch Badass Ravi Kumar, a musical action film directed by Keith Gomes. It is yet another venture where Himesh Reshammiya has worn multiple hats—he is the producer, story writer, and music composer.
Mid-month releases
'Chhaava' and 'Nakhrewaalii' set for Valentine's Day release
On February 14, audiences can look forward to Chhaava, a historical action film directed by Laxman Utekar. The film delves into the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and stars Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role alongside Rashmika Mandanna.
Releasing on Valentine's Day is Nakhrewaalii, a romantic comedy directed by Rahul Shanklya. The film, backed by Aanand L. Rai, stars debutants Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava.
Late February releases
'Mere Husband Ki Biwi,' 'Inn Galiyon Mein' to conclude February
The latter half of the month will witness the release of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, a romantic comedy directed by Mudassar Aziz.
The movie, which will be released on February 21, stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.
Finally, Inn Galiyon Mein, a romantic drama about modern relationships and how social media affects them, will be released on February 28.
Directed by Avinash Das, it stars Jaaved Jaaferi and Avantika Dasani in lead roles.