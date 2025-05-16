'Most idiotic': KJo slams people who call Alia 'nepo kid'
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar has jumped to Alia Bhatt's defense from trolls calling her a "nepo kid" due to her family ties.
Speaking to Galatta Plus, Johar said he is frustrated with the constant nepotism debate around Bhatt.
He mentioned her impressive filmography and added, "If you're still calling her a nepo kid, then you've got to be the most idiotic person on this planet—and no one can help you."
Agency roster
Johar was questioned about 'star kids' in Dharma's talent agency
Johar was questioned about "star kids" allegedly forming the majority of Dharma's talent agency during the interview.
Defending Bhatt, he pointed to her successful films- Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, and Gangubai.
"That's not true. Please come and look at our roster. Have you seen Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gangubai? Just look at her filmography," he said.
Johar's defense comes amid added criticism after Koffee With Karan's last season, where he kept praising Bhatt.
Mentor-mentee relationship
Johar's emotional bond with Bhatt
Johar has frequently spoken about his emotional connection with Bhatt, calling her his "god child."
In an older interview with ETimes, he said, "She's the first person I felt parental about. I love her and the country knows she's one of our finest actors."
"I have a tremendous amount of love, respect and admiration and I'm allowed to say what I want about her. So, if I cry at her good news and I really feel good then I'm allowed to."
Career support
Johar's role in Bhatt's career
Johar was instrumental in Bhatt's career, having launched her in the 2012 film Student of the Year.
Their collaboration didn't stop there, and they worked on 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Shaandaar, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, Kalank, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Johar also backed Bhatt's last project, Jigra, which underperformed at the box office.