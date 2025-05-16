What's the story

Filmmaker Karan Johar has jumped to Alia Bhatt's defense from trolls calling her a "nepo kid" due to her family ties.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Johar said he is frustrated with the constant nepotism debate around Bhatt.

He mentioned her impressive filmography and added, "If you're still calling her a nepo kid, then you've got to be the most idiotic person on this planet—and no one can help you."