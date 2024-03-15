Next Article

Alec Baldwin had earlier requested a speedy trial in the 'Rust' shooting case

Alec Baldwin's lawyers seek dismissal of manslaughter charge

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:43 pm Mar 15, 202402:43 pm

What's the story Alec Baldwin's lawyers have requested a New Mexico judge to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter indictment against the actor for the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust movie set. They claim that prosecutors broke numerous rules and unfairly targeted Baldwin during the grand jury process. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty and is set to face trial on July 9.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Baldwin, in October 2022, misfired a prop gun with a live bullet inside it that killed Hutchins on the Rust set. Though he has continued to plead non-guilty, the actor-producer will face trial in the coming months. Earlier this week, media reports claimed that producers of Rust hadn't paid the settlement amount to Hutchins's family. The amount was to be fully paid to them by June 13, 2023, after the parties agreed to a settlement in March 2023.

Accusations against the prosecution

Here's why Baldwin's attorneys are seeking dismissal

The defense argued that prosecutors leaked information to the media, didn't present evidence that could have helped Baldwin, and gave incorrect jury instructions on involuntary manslaughter. They believe that witnesses who would have testified that Baldwin wasn't responsible for checking the gun were not made available to the grand jury. Additionally, they have accused special prosecutor Kari Morrissey of not properly informing jurors that they could hear from defense witnesses if they wished.

Witnesses who could have supported Baldwin

Accusations against Morrissey for excluding defense witnesses

Baldwin's attorneys wanted the jury to hear from director Joel Souza, first assistant director David Halls, producer Ryan Smith, and others who could have supported Baldwin's case. However, they claim that Morrissey relied heavily on state expert witness Bryan Carpenter, who said that Baldwin was responsible for safely handling firearms. The defense accused Morrissey of being "vindictive and malicious" throughout the process, aiming to indict Baldwin regardless of the truth or rules.

Other disputes

Baldwin's legal team may argue over gun conditions

The defense is expected to focus on the gun's condition, arguing that it had been altered to make it easier to fire without pulling the trigger. They claim that the gun showed signs of tampering and had aged internal components, even though it was supposed to be new. Grand jurors were allegedly not informed of this. Moreover, Baldwin's lawyers are disputing the legal definition of "involuntary manslaughter," seeking a higher standard of proof than the court has allowed.

Conviction in the case

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer, was found guilty on March 7 of involuntary manslaughter for loading a live round into Baldwin's gun. She faces up to 18 months in prison and will be sentenced on April 15. Meanwhile, Baldwin's trial is scheduled for July, and he maintains that he pulled back the gun's hammer but not the trigger.