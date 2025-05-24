Here's why Kim Kardashian's Paris robbers won't go to prison
What's the story
The notorious "grandpa robbers" have been convicted of the 2016 armed robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris.
The ringleader, Aomar Ait Khedache, and seven others were found guilty but won't be serving more prison time.
Chief Judge David De Pas said the defendants' ages (six are in their 60s and 70s), health problems, and the nine-year gap between the robbery and trial swayed the court to pass lenient sentences.
Two of the 10 accused were completely acquitted.
Sentencing details
Sentences ranged from 3 to 8 years
Khedache (69) got the harshest sentence of eight years behind bars, however, five years of those were suspended.
Per BBC, he is disabled, deaf, and mute.
Three defendants got seven years, five years suspended. Three others received prison sentences from five to three years, which were mostly or fully suspended.
An eighth person was found guilty on a weapons charge and was fined.
However, due to time already served in pretrial detention, none of the guilty will go to prison.
Kardashian's response
Kardashian expressed gratitude for the court's decision
Kardashian, who was absent for the verdict, thanked the French authorities for seeking justice in this case.
As per the Associated Press, she said, "The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family," she said.
"While I'll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice and promoting a fair legal system."
Robbery details
How did the robbery unfold?
On October 2, 2016, during Paris Fashion Week, the defendants stormed Kardashian's luxury hotel apartment in ski masks, with two of the robbers disguising themselves as the police.
They tied up the reality star and stole jewelry worth an estimated $10 million, including a diamond ring given to her by then-husband Ye, and a watch that was gifted to her by her late father.