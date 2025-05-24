What's the story

The notorious "grandpa robbers" have been convicted of the 2016 armed robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris.

The ringleader, Aomar Ait Khedache, and seven others were found guilty but won't be serving more prison time.

Chief Judge David De Pas said the defendants' ages (six are in their 60s and 70s), health problems, and the nine-year gap between the robbery and trial swayed the court to pass lenient sentences.

Two of the 10 accused were completely acquitted.