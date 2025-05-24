Arjan Bajwa remembers Mukul Dev; reveals they were planning collaboration
What's the story
Bollywood actor Mukul Dev (54) passed away on Friday night, leaving his fans and friends in shock.
His Son of Sardaar co-star, actor Arjan Bajwa, spoke to Hindustan Times and expressed his grief.
Bajwa said, "What I am feeling right now can't be expressed in words."
He mentioned they had known each other long before they worked together in the Son of Sardaar and were in regular contact.
Professional collaboration
Bajwa and Dev's professional bond extended beyond work
Bajwa and Dev also worked together in State of Siege: 26/11.
"We would keep writing, discussing, and video calling all the time. I have more than 100 minutes of his voice recordings, talking about work, sometimes guiding me like an older brother," Bajwa recalled.
"We were even talking about working together. He was writing something special for me and had a script in place."
Aviation connection
Shared passion for aviation and personal memories
Speaking about their mutual love for flying, Bajwa said, "He was a pilot and I fly as a hobby."
He remembered how Dev would jokingly reply to his voice notes, saying, "You sound like a pilot on PA. Don't sound so strict, thoda mazak se baat kar mere saath."
Bajwa added, "Sometimes when you are very close, you forget to click pictures together."
Fond memories
Bajwa cherishes Dev's sense of humor and camaraderie
Fondly remembering Dev's sense of humor, Bajwa said, "He had a great sense of humor. We would often speak in Punjabi, and he'd crack these hilarious, sometimes totally crass, jokes, and I would just keep laughing."
Bajwa added that they rarely clicked photos together as their frequent contact made them forget to do so.
"It was that classic Punjabi humor we shared and bonded over," he concluded.