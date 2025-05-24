What's the story

Bollywood actor Mukul Dev (54) passed away on Friday night, leaving his fans and friends in shock.

His Son of Sardaar co-star, actor Arjan Bajwa, spoke to Hindustan Times and expressed his grief.

Bajwa said, "What I am feeling right now can't be expressed in words."

He mentioned they had known each other long before they worked together in the Son of Sardaar and were in regular contact.