Raghav Juyal joins SRK-Deepika Padukone's 'King'
What's the story
The much-anticipated film King, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, has added two new members to its ensemble: Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla, reported Pinkvilla.
Juyal, who impressed everyone with Kill, has been signed for a pivotal role.
Meanwhile, Shukla has already started filming in Mumbai with Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan.
Deepika Padukone is expected to have a special appearance in the film.
Film details
'King' features SRK in a 'raw and rugged avatar'
King is one of Hindi cinema's most expensive films, with Khan in a "raw and rugged avatar."
Top world cinema professionals are designing the film's action sequences, which will be filmed over the next six months, in India and abroad.
The film aims for an October 1, 2026, release.
To note, King is said to be a Hindi remake of the 1994 French cult classic, Leon: The Professional.
Pre-production phase
'King' production involved extensive workshops
The pre-production of King included rigorous workshops to get every detail right before the cameras rolled.
Reports indicate Khan will be seen as a "vicious, well-trained assassin" in this flick, something that is unlike anything he has portrayed before.
Meanwhile, Suhana will be making her theatrical debut with this movie.
The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Arshad Warsi.