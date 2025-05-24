What's the story

The much-anticipated film King, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, has added two new members to its ensemble: Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla, reported Pinkvilla.

Juyal, who impressed everyone with Kill, has been signed for a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Shukla has already started filming in Mumbai with Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan.

Deepika Padukone is expected to have a special appearance in the film.