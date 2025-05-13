What's the story

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian took the stand in a Paris court on Tuesday to testify about her terrifying experience during a 2016 armed robbery.

The robbery, which took place during Paris Fashion Week, involved masked men making away with millions of dollars worth of jewelry from Kardashian.

She described her horrific experience, saying, "I thought I was going to die."

The trial has been underway since late April, with 10 suspects charged in the high-profile crime.