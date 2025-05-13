'Thought I was going to die': Kim delivers emotional testimony
What's the story
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian took the stand in a Paris court on Tuesday to testify about her terrifying experience during a 2016 armed robbery.
The robbery, which took place during Paris Fashion Week, involved masked men making away with millions of dollars worth of jewelry from Kardashian.
She described her horrific experience, saying, "I thought I was going to die."
The trial has been underway since late April, with 10 suspects charged in the high-profile crime.
Court appearance
Kardashian thanked French authorities for allowing her to testify
Kardashian started her testimony by thanking French authorities for giving her an opportunity to tell her story.
Dressed in a black suit, she spoke to a packed courtroom.
The trial has drawn a lot of media attention, with almost 500 reporters accredited and huge crowds standing outside Paris's historic Ile de la Cite courthouse. Fans were excited to catch a glimpse of the celebrity.
Robbery account
Kardashian detailed the night of the robbery
Kardashian detailed the events of October 2-3, 2016, when she was robbed in her hotel room.
She was staying at the No Address hotel in central Paris, and while her best friend, sister, friend, and mother were out for the night, she heard "stomping" up the stairs and saw people "who I assumed were police officers because they were in uniform" enter her room.
"They pointed guns at me, and I was like, 'This is it. I'm going to die.'"
Details
Kim K feared she would be raped
Kardashian also feared that she would be raped but the person with the gun "closed my legs and put a tape on my leg."
She recounted how her attackers made away with $10 million worth of jewelry, including her $4 million ring gifted by then-husband Ye.
The suspects were arrested in 2016, and the trial started in late April. However, most of the loot was never recovered.
The court has been hearing testimonies and examining evidence pertaining to the case.