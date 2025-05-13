What's the story

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, an officer in the Indian Army Corps of Signals, has been praised for her leadership during Operation Sindoor.

However, what many don't know is that she has a twin sister, Shyna Sunsara, who is creating ripples of her own.

An economist, a national-level shooter, a former Army cadet, an environmentalist, and a model, Sunsara is famed for her "green" initiatives and has been titled Vadodara's "Wonder Woman."