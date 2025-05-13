Meet Shyna Sunsara, the multi-talented sister of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, an officer in the Indian Army Corps of Signals, has been praised for her leadership during Operation Sindoor.
However, what many don't know is that she has a twin sister, Shyna Sunsara, who is creating ripples of her own.
An economist, a national-level shooter, a former Army cadet, an environmentalist, and a model, Sunsara is famed for her "green" initiatives and has been titled Vadodara's "Wonder Woman."
Sisterly pride
Sunsara's emotional reaction to Colonel Qureshi's national appearance
Sunsara, who got to know about her sister's national television appearance via a relative's phone call, said the moment was deeply emotional.
She said she felt immense pride watching Colonel Qureshi brief on Operation Sindoor and likened it to seeing the spirit of Jhansi Ki Rani come alive.
Sunsara also took the opportunity to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong response during the operation.
Accomplishments
Sunsara's diverse achievements and contributions
Sunsara's achievements are as varied as her sister's.
A gold medalist in rifle shooting, she's been crowned Ms. Gujarat, Mrs. India Earth 2017, and Ms. United Nations 2018.
Her love for fashion led her to start designing dresses from her mother's sarees.
In 2018, she was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her contributions to the Indian fashion industry, and she also initiated a project to plant one lakh trees across Gujarat.
Sister's journey
Colonel Qureshi's groundbreaking achievements in the Indian Army
Colonel Qureshi, an officer in the Indian Army Corps of Signals, joined the Corps in 1999.
She first came into limelight in 2016 when she became the first woman officer to lead a multinational military exercise.
Colonel Qureshi graduated with a master's in Biochemistry from the Maharaja Sayajirao University in 1997.
Family background
Colonel Qureshi's family legacy and inspiration
Colonel Qureshi and Sunsara were born into a military family in Vadodara, Gujarat. Their father and grandfather served in the Armed Forces, while their uncle was in the BSF.
Colonel Qureshi has previously stated that her great-grandmother served with Rani Laxmi Bai, who is also her inspiration.
The legacy of service and dedication continues to be upheld by both sisters in their respective fields.