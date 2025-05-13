Seen A$AP Rocky's Rihanna ring? It's dripping in diamonds
Rapper A$AP Rocky, 36, showcased a custom-made jewelry piece in a behind-the-scenes Met Gala video for Vogue in honor of his partner, pop icon Rihanna.
The intricate piece is a solid gold statue ring designed to look like Rihanna's silhouette.
The ring, made by Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills, depicts Rihanna in a strapless, diamond-encrusted minidress and a head of gold chain links symbolizing long braids.
Rocky's reaction
In the video, Rocky was unable to mask his appreciation for the ring's Rihanna-like appearance.
"You see this sexy thing? My shorty got the little fatty on her too," he said, placing the ring on his left pinky finger. "You see that forehead? You know who it is."
Although he flaunted the Rihanna-inspired ring in the behind-the-scenes video, Rocky did not wear it on the actual night of the Met Gala.
Gala night
Rocky chose an AWGE creative agency custom design for the Met Gala, featuring a black vest, white button-down top, slacks, and a classic black tie.
He rounded off his look with a Marmot-inspired parka (in honor of his hood's famed jackets) and Christian Louboutin-made Oxford shoes.
He wore Bulgari rings instead of the Rihanna tribute ring, adding a necklace, brooch, and multiple stud earrings from the brand.
Gala highlights
The 2025 Met Gala, themed Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and centering around menswear and suiting, was a night to remember for Rocky. He co-chaired the event with Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo and honorary chair LeBron James.
The night was also made special when Rihanna announced her third pregnancy with Rocky.
"It feels amazing, you know," Rocky told reporters at the gala after Rihanna revealed her baby bump.