In the video, Rocky was unable to mask his appreciation for the ring's Rihanna-like appearance.

"You see this sexy thing? My shorty got the little fatty on her too," he said, placing the ring on his left pinky finger. "You see that forehead? You know who it is."

Although he flaunted the Rihanna-inspired ring in the behind-the-scenes video, Rocky did not wear it on the actual night of the Met Gala.