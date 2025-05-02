WAVES: Lyca, Mahaveer Jain announce global deal for 9 films
What's the story
In a significant move to bolster India's global content creation status, Lyca Group (UK-Europe) and Mahaveer Jain Films have announced a collaboration to produce nine Indian feature films over the next three years.
The partnership was officially announced at the WAVES 2025. It is an initiative aimed at positioning India as a key player in the media and entertainment sector.
This strategic alliance aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of establishing India as a global content hub.
Partnership details
Lyca Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films: A powerhouse collaboration
Lyca Productions, the filmmaking arm of Lyca Group, is known for its high-profile South Indian projects like Robot 2.0 featuring Rajinikanth and Ponniyin Selvan I & II with Mani Ratnam.
They are now joining forces with Mahaveer Jain Films, the production house behind Uunchai with Rajshri Productions.
The collaboration was officially sealed during a meeting between Lyca Group Chairman Dr. Allirajah Subaskaran, producer Jain.
Important government officials, including Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, were also present, reported Pinkvilla.
Joint statement
'These films are our humble tribute to PM Modi...'
In a joint statement, Subaskaran and Jain praised PM Modi's visionary leadership and called it the "best time" to share India's rich culture, philosophies, and stories with the world through powerful cinematic storytelling.
"These films are our humble tribute to Hon'ble PM Modi, who continues to work tirelessly to make India and the world a better place for future generations," they said.
Company profiles
Lyca Group and Mahaveer Jain Films: Upcoming projects
Lyca Group is a global conglomerate with a presence in telecom, healthcare, travel, and entertainment in 23 countries.
Mahaveer Jain Films also has a strong line-up of upcoming projects, including Naagzilla with Karan Johar starring Kartik Aaryan.
Other projects include an international thriller with Siddharth Anand featuring Vikrant Massey as Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a friendship drama with Imtiaz Ali, and a biopic on chess legend Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.