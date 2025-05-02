What's the story

In a significant move to bolster India's global content creation status, Lyca Group (UK-Europe) and Mahaveer Jain Films have announced a collaboration to produce nine Indian feature films over the next three years.

The partnership was officially announced at the WAVES 2025. It is an initiative aimed at positioning India as a key player in the media and entertainment sector.

This strategic alliance aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of establishing India as a global content hub.