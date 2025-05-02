'Spirit' just got bigger: Deepika Padukone joins Prabhas
What's the story
In an exhilarating news for movie buffs, Deepika Padukone will star alongside Prabhas in the upcoming film Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
This comes after she was recently signed to play the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's King.
A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that Padukone couldn't commit earlier due to schedule clashes, but has now joined Spirit after the shooting timeline got delayed.
Character details
'Spirit' will mark Padukone's maiden collaboration with Reddy Vanga
The source further revealed that Padukone's character in Spirit is a pivotal one and well-written.
"It's the most well-written female part in the world of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Deepika was surprised with the nuances in not just the script, but also her character."
"She has loved the part, and is excited to team up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the first time," added the source.
This film will also bring Padukone and Prabhas back together after KALKI: 2898AD.
Production details
'Spirit' to undergo major cast changes
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reddy Vanga, Spirit is now undergoing major changes in its cast, the source said.
"So far, the two leads of Spirit are locked - Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. There is a change in other cast members - ranging from the antagonist duo, to some other key members."
The film is set to go on floors in October 2025 and release in the first half of 2027.
Career highlights
Meanwhile, Padukone's kitty is packed
Reportedly, Padukone's calendar is packed until the end of 2026, with King and Spirit already on board. However, she is also in talks for another high-budget film.
Other than these, she has KALKI: 2898AD 2 and Pathaan 2 lined up to begin filming in late 2026 or early 2027.
This goes on to show that the actor is not just in high demand but also continues to pick diverse roles across genres.