What's the story

In an exhilarating news for movie buffs, Deepika Padukone will star alongside Prabhas in the upcoming film Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

This comes after she was recently signed to play the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's King.

A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that Padukone couldn't commit earlier due to schedule clashes, but has now joined Spirit after the shooting timeline got delayed.