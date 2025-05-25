What's the story

The upcoming third season of the hit HBO series Euphoria will be "more unhinged," star Sydney Sweeney has teased.

Speaking to Empire magazine, the actor, who plays Cassie Howard, revealed that her character will be "crazier" than ever.

"I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear."

"She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She's flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love."