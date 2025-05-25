'Euphoria' S03 will be 'unhinged,' promises Sydney Sweeney
What's the story
The upcoming third season of the hit HBO series Euphoria will be "more unhinged," star Sydney Sweeney has teased.
Speaking to Empire magazine, the actor, who plays Cassie Howard, revealed that her character will be "crazier" than ever.
"I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear."
"She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She's flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love."
Creative partnership
Sweeney is also excited to work with showrunner Sam Levinson.
She said, "Sam is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I'll read something, then I'll call him, and I'm like, 'Let's go crazier.' And he's like, 'I'm all in.' And this season is unhinged."
The third season is said to have a five-year time jump and is being filmed in Los Angeles.
It will premiere next year, which will mark four years since season 2 aired.
Production update
The third season of Euphoria will welcome new faces Sharon Stone, Asante Blackk, and Lucy Punch, along with returning stars Zendaya, Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi.
Colman Domingo will also be returning as the fan-favorite guest star.
The new season's release was mostly delayed due to dual writer & actor strikes and creative reasons.
Career highlights
Along with Euphoria, Sweeney has also recently wrapped an untitled biopic on boxer Christy Martin and is working on the production of the Paul Feig adaptation The Housemaid.
She is also producing and starring in Domingo's Scandalous!
Additionally, Sweeney's Barbarella remake is in the works, and you can also catch her in Americana, releasing August 22, 2025.